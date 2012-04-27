MUMBAI, April 27 India's main indexes ended flat on Friday as gains in ICICI Bank after its better-than-expected results were offset by profit-taking in recent outperformers as investors remain cautious given the country's economic and fiscal challenges.

The benchmark 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.02 percent to 17,126 points, while the 50-share NSE index provisionally ended up 0.03 percent at 5 , 190.60 points.

ICICI Bank gained 2.3 percent, while ITC lost 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)