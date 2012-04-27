MUMBAI, April 27 India's main indexes ended flat
on Friday as gains in ICICI Bank after its better-than-expected
results were offset by profit-taking in recent outperformers as
investors remain cautious given the country's economic and
fiscal challenges.
The benchmark 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.02
percent to 17,126 points, while the 50-share NSE index
provisionally ended up 0.03 percent at 5 , 190.60 points.
ICICI Bank gained 2.3 percent, while ITC
lost 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Rafael Nam)