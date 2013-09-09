HONG KONG, Sept 9 Hong Kong shares could start
the week higher with sentiment boosted by Chinese trade data
that offered more evidence the economy was stabilising, with
investors also waiting for monthly inflation figures later in
the day.
China's exports rose 7.2 percent in August from a year
earlier and imports rose 7 percent, leaving a trade surplus of
$28.6 billion for the month.
U.S. employment grew less than expected in August and the
jobless rate hit a 4-1/2-year low as people gave up the search
for work, complicating the Federal Reserve's decision on whether
to scale back its monetary stimulus this month.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 percent to 22,621.2
points on Friday, its highest close since May 28. It gained 4.1
percent for the week, its biggest weekly rise in a year.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.1 percent on Friday, but still
gained 5.2 percent for the week.
Elsewhere in Asia, at 0038 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was
up 2.4 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.7
percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's premier wants his plan to turn more Chinese into
city dwellers to be "humanity-centred", focusing on quality of
life and the environment and driven by job creation, the
official China Daily newspaper reported.
* China's imports of crude oil, iron ore, copper and
soybeans fell in August from July's record highs, but shipments
stayed at elevated levels as manufacturing activity in the
world's second-largest economy gains pace.
* China's Sinopec Corp will produce lower sulphur
gasoline from October, three months ahead of an official
mandate, as part of a national effort to clear up the smoggy
air.
* PetroChina Co Ltd said an overseas individual
shareholder filed a class action complaint with a U.S. court
against it and current and former executives for alleged
violations of securities laws in the United States.
* Ping An Insurance said it would buy up to 1.32
billion new shares of Ping An Bank at 11.17 yuan per
share, a total cost of 14.8 billion yuan, raising its stake in
the bank to 59 percent from 52.38 percent.
* Li Chong Hing Investment Ltd said its
controlling shareholder was still in talks with independent
third parties regarding possible sales of interests in Chong
Hing Bank Ltd, but no agreement has been reached.
* China top footwear retailer Belle International Holdings
Ltd said it would buy a footwear distributor for 700
million yuan as it aims for a self-owned brand in the high-end
casual footwear sector. The deal is expected to be completed in
the first quarter of 2014.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by John Mair)