HOUSTON Aug 5 MarkWest Energy Partners LP and Marathon Petroleum Corp may build an alkylate facility in southeast Ohio, MarkWest Chief Executive Frank Semple told analysts on Wednesday.

Semple said the plant at MarkWest's natural gas liquids complex in Hopedale, Ohio, would make alkylate, a blendstock that boosts octane in gasoline, and create new supply for the Midwest and East Coast markets.

Last month the companies announced that Marathon's master limited partnership, MPLX, would buy MarkWest for $15.6 billion. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)