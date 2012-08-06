Aug 6 MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P.
/Finance Corporation on Monday sold $750 million of
senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
Wells Fargo, Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, RBC Capital Markets,
UBS, and US Bancorp were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.
BORROWER: MARKWEST ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P./FINANCE CORP
AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.015 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 5.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/10/2012
S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 407 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS