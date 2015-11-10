(Adds additional cash offer, details)

Nov 10 Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday raised the cash portion of its offer to buy MarkWest Energy Partners LP, the second-largest U.S. natural gas processor, by $400 million to $1.07 billion.

The company, which is buying MarkWest through its pipeline unit, MPLX LP, said it will now offer $5.21 per unit in cash, up from the $3.37 it offered in July.

Refiner Marathon Petroleum said in July it would buy MarkWest for $15.6 billion in cash and stock, creating the fourth-largest master limited partnership.

MarkWest unitholders will now get 1.09 MPLX units and $5.21 in cash per unit, translating to $52.93 per unit - a 20.7 percent premium to MarkWest's Tuesday close.

The July offer had valued MarkWest at $78.64 per unit. MPLX's shares had fallen nearly 30 percent through Tuesday's close since the deal was announced on July 13.

Marathon Petroleum said on Tuesday it would also contribute about $225 million to keep its 2 percent interest in the master limited partnership, MPLX.

Other terms of the deal remain unchanged, the company said.

The deal has been approved by the boards of Marathon, MPLX and MarkWest, the company said.

John Fox, a former CEO of MarkWest, came out in opposition to the deal last week, saying it would lead to a big cut in cash distributions to unitholders.

Fox, who has a 0.7 percent stake in the company, said MarkWest should remain a standalone company.

MarkWest shares rose 4.4 percent to $45 in after-market trading, while MPLX stock was up about 5 percent at $43.64. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)