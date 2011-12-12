* Announces intent to acquire Liberty joint venture

* Deal expected to close on Dec 31, 2011

* Acquisition to be immediately accretive in 2012

* Sees 2012 capex to be $900 million-$1.3 billion

DEC 12 - MarkWest Energy Partners said it plans to buy out Energy and Minerals Group's (EMG) 49 percent interest in a joint venture project in the Marcellus shale for an upfront payment of $1 billion in cash.

MarkWest Energy, a master limited partnership engaged in gathering, transporting, and processing natural gas, said it would also issue 19.95 million unregistered Class B Units shares to EMG as part of the deal.

The Class B Units would convert into MarkWest common units on a one-for-one basis in five equal annual installments beginning on July 1, 2013.

The deal comes as Marcellus, which is estimated to hold vast quantities of gas locked in underground formations, experiences a natural gas drilling boom.

MarkWest and EMG will create a new Utica Shale midstream joint venture, in eastern Ohio beginning in 2012 as part of the deal.

MarkWest expects the Marcellus deal to immediately add to its earnings in 2012. The company said the acquistion would boost earnings by up to 6 percent in 2013 and beyond.

The company expects to close the deal on Dec. 31, 2011.

MarkWest also raised its 2012 cash flow forecast to $480-$540 million and hiked its capital expenditure outlook to $900 million-$1.3 billion.

Shares of the company, valued at about $4.76 billion, closed at $56.11 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.