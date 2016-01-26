BRIEF-Tegna says sees 2017 revenue (pro forma basis) in-line with 2016 - SEC Filing
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing
ABIDJAN Jan 26 Maroc Telecom has won a telecoms licence in Ivory Coast and has paid a first instalment of 50 billion CFA francs ($82.54 million), Ivory Coast's presidency said without announcing the total fee.
The announcement made late on Monday followed a meeting between Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and the Moroccan company's Chairman and CEO Abdeslam Ahizoune in the West African nation's commercial capital Abidjan. ($1 = 605.7400 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by David Goodman)
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, making a play for the higher end of the smartphone market and challenging Apple's Siri feature on its own devices.