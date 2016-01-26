ABIDJAN Jan 26 Maroc Telecom has won a telecoms licence in Ivory Coast and has paid a first instalment of 50 billion CFA francs ($82.54 million), Ivory Coast's presidency said without announcing the total fee.

The announcement made late on Monday followed a meeting between Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and the Moroccan company's Chairman and CEO Abdeslam Ahizoune in the West African nation's commercial capital Abidjan. ($1 = 605.7400 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by David Goodman)