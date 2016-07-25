BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
RABAT, July 25 Maroc Telecom, Morocco's largest telecom operator, said on Monday its first-half net profit rose 3.2 percent to 2.92 billion dirhams ($296.59 million), boosted by growth in Sub Saharan Africa.
The company, controlled by UAE's Etisalat Group, said consolidated revenue rose 6.1 percent in the first six months of 2016 to 17.6 billion dirhams. ($1 = 9.8451 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens)
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.