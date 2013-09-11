DUBAI, Sept 11 UAE Etisalat's planned
deal to buy a majority stake in Maroc Telecom will be
finalised in 1-2 months, Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs
told reporters on Wednesday.
France's Vivendi SA in July entered exclusive talks
with Etisalat - the United Arab Emirates No.1 telecom operator -
to sell its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom for 4.2 billion
euros ($5.54 billion) in cash.
Morocco's government owns 30 percent of Maroc Telecom, with
the remaining 17 percent publicly traded.
"We have agreed on all main terms and a deal may be
finalised in one to two months," Minister Saadeddine Othmani
told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
"Everyone is happy (with the deal)."
He did not provide further details on the deal.
In August, Vivendi's chief financial officer said the
company aimed to completed the sale of its Maroc Telecom stake
by year-end.
Maroc Telecom offers fixed-line, mobile and Internet
services in the kingdom and is one of Africa's biggest telecom
firms, with units in Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali and Mauritania.
