RABAT, July 24 Morocco-based Maroc Telecom
on Tuesday posted a 22 percent drop in first half net
profit to 3.13 billion dirhams ($345.6 million) due mostly to
provision costs for a voluntary redundancy plan and lower sales
in its main domestic market.
Vivendi's most lucrative affiliate outside France
said sales inched down 1 percent in the first half to 15.17
billion dirhams after lower tariffs cut its sales in Morocco by
5.3 percent, while sales at African operations rose 21 percent.
The firm hopes to raise its EBITA margin, or operating
margin, to "around 38 percent by the end of 2012" from 34
percent at the end of June, 2012.
($1 = 9.0509 Moroccan dirhams)
(Reporting By Souhail Karam)