* Morocco revenue down 8.1 pct due to slowdown in
consumption, aggressive competition
* Plan to invest 10 billion dirhams in 2013-2016
* Deal with Etisalat would be signed Sept. 25 if agreement
reached
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT, July 24 Maroc Telecom, Morocco's
largest telecom operator, said on Wednesday its net profit
attributable to shareholders rose 12.6 percent in the first half
of 2013 to 3.5 billion dirhams ($412 million).
Vivendi SA said on Tuesday it had entered into
exclusive talks to sell its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom to
Abu Dhabi-based Etisalat for 4.2 billion euros ($5.54
billion) in cash.
Maroc Telecom Chief Executive Abdeslam Ahizoune said that if
the negotiations are successful, the deal would be signed on
Sept. 25. All five countries where the company operates would
approve Etisalat's deal, he said.
The company said it has maintained its financial goals,
thanks to the rapid growth of its African subsidiaries and the
2012 restructuring plan, despite the 8.1 percent drop in revenue
in Morocco, its domestic market and its main source of income.
The company said it has succeeded in maintaining its target
for an operating margin (EBITDA) at approximately 56 percent. On
a comparable basis, the operating margin was 56 percent during
the first half of 2013, against 39 percent in the same period in
2012.
Last year, the company launched a restructuring plan which
has reduced its workforce by 14 percent or 1,404 of its staff.
Sales revenue fell 4.6 percent as revenue in Morocco, its
main market, dropped 8.1 percent, although its customer base
continued to grow, by 12.5 percent, to 35 million customers.
Revenue at Maroc Telecom's subsidiaries grew 9.9 percent in
Gabon, 10.3 percent in Mali, 6.5 percent in Burkina Faso and
10.5 percent in Mauritania.
Ahizoune told reporters revenue in Morocco fell because of
the slowdown in Morocco's domestic consumption and aggressive
competition.
"We are committed in a 10 billion dirhams investment plan in
between 2013 to 2016, including 3 billion that we have already
spent in this first half," Ahizoune said. "It is the time to
renew our infrastructures and get ready for the fourth
generation technology," he added.
Earlier this year the company agreed to a 900 million euros
investment with the Moroccan government to upgrade its network
infrastructure and install fiber optics across the country.
Morocco owns 30 percent of the company.
Shares in Maroc Telecom have dropped around 7 percent on the
Casablanca Stock Exchange to 92 dirhams and more than 8 percent
in Paris to 8.2 euros following Vivendi's announcement on
Tuesday, as Etisalat's offer values Maroc Telecom at 92.6
Moroccan dirhams per share.
"We have a great African complementarity with our new
shareholders, and Maroc Telecom could manage Etisalat's African
subsidiaries," Ahizoune said.
Etisalat has six affiliates in Africa while Maroc Telecom is
present in five African countries.
