July 24 Maroc Telecom, Morocco's
largest telecom operator, said on Wednesday its net profit
attributable to shareholders rose 12.6 percent in the first half
of 2013 to 3.5 billion dirhams ($412 million).
Vivendi SA said on Tuesday it had entered into
exclusive talks to sell its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom to
Abu Dhabi-based Etisalat for 4.2 billion euros ($5.54
billion) in cash.
Maroc Telecom said it has maintained its financial goals,
thanks to the rapid growth of its African subsidiaries and the
2012 restructuring plan, despite the 8.1 percent drop in revenue
in Morocco, its domestic market and its main source of income.
The company said it has succeeded in maintaining its target
for an operating margin (EBITDA) at approximately 56 percent. On
a comparable basis, the operating margin was 56 percent during
the first half of 2013, against 39 percent in the same period in
2012.
Last year, the company launched a restructuring plan which
has reduced its workforce by 14 percent or 1,404 of its staff.
Sales revenue fell 4.6 percent as revenue in Morocco, its
main market, dropped 8.1 percent, although its customer base
continued to grow, by 12.5 percent, to 35 million customers.
Revenue at Maroc Telecom's subsidiaries grew 9.9 percent in
Gabon, 10.3 percent in Mali, 6.5 percent in Burkina Faso and
10.5 percent in Mauritania.
Shares in Maroc Telecom have dropped around 7 percent on the
Casablanca Stock Exchange to 92 dirhams and more than 8 percent
in Paris to 8.2 euros following Vivendi's announcement on
Tuesday, as Etisalat's offer values Maroc Telecom at 92.6
Moroccan dirhams per share.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)