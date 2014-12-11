Autoliv says sees no change in Zenuity JV cost level in 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 28 Stockholm-based auto safety gear supplier Autoliv <ALIVsdb.ST said on Friday that the cost for its newly launched autonomous driving software systems joint venture with Volvo Cars, Zenuity, would remain on roughly the same level in 2018 as in 2017 • ”We see that our gross costs for the Zenuity joint venture will be about the same in 2018 as in 2017;” Autoliv spokesman Thomas Jonsson told Reuters. • Current cost level is around $15 million per quarter • ”Th