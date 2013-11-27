By Geoff Williams
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 27 You could say Jennifer Fugo,
33, is part of a new prenup generation. She and her husband
aren't rich. Fugo is a certified gluten-free health coach in
Philadelphia and her husband - who just came off a four-year
stretch of unemployment - works in post-production television.
But Fugo's father, a physician, always insisted that his two
daughters get a prenuptial agreement before getting married.
Fugo and her sister both have some real estate - single-family
homes - that they'll someday inherit.
"My grandparents and great aunts had worked their butts off
in order to invest their savings in real estate, and my father
felt that he didn't want that to leave our family should his
daughters ever get divorced," Fugo says.
Growing up, Fugo knew that with the wedding cake and gown, a
prenuptial agreement would be part of her marriage ritual. The
what's-mine-is-mine discussion turned off a former boyfriend,
but it wasn't an issue when she started dating her husband, who
was a high school classmate.
"His parents are divorced, and he saw the benefit to having
the legal details sussed out ahead of time while we are happy
should things ever go south," says Fugo, who married in May
2010. Their prenup, she says, basically states that anything
they each had before the marriage is still theirs. Anything they
buy together, they split.
Prenups are more popular than ever, according to a recent
survey from the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML),
which has 1,600 members. Sixty-three percent of divorce
attorneys in the survey cited an increase in prenuptial
agreements during the past three years, and the top reason 80
percent of the respondents gave for prenups is for the
"protection of separate property."
And perhaps reflecting the fact that women are often the
breadwinners just as much as men, 46 percent of the divorce
attorneys observed an increase in the women requesting prenups.
But before asking a partner for a prenup, here are three
things to consider.
PRENUPS ARE HARD TO DISCUSS
Even if you're comfortable with the idea of prenups, don't
assume your partner will be, New York City-based AAML president
Anton Abramowitz cautions. "You're saying to them, 'I love you,
and I want to spend the rest of my life with you, but I'm not
sure I trust you.' You really have to handle the conversation
with delicacy and the kid gloves approach."
Even if your partner agrees, tread carefully when working
out the details, Abramowitz adds. "I've seen a lot of people
scared off, if the negotiations take a very hard line."
NOT EVERYONE NEEDS A PRENUP
Prenups are designed to protect assets brought into the
marriage, and if you don't have any yet, don't feel as if you're
doing something wrong by not asking your partner for a prenup.
"If you're making less than $100,000 a year, there probably
isn't a compelling reason to get a prenup," says Abramowitz.
"When you have assets over $200,000, that's where you'll see
most of it."
In a typical agreement, Abramowitz says, couples will decide
how to share expenses, and some topics of discussion should
include if the couple will have joint or separate bank accounts
and whether one spouse will stay at home if there are children
in their future.
Generally, the best candidates for a prenup, besides anyone
with substantial assets, are those going into a second or third
marriage, says Bonnie Sockel-Stone, a marital and family
attorney in Miami, Florida.
They need to make sure that their children are protected
from another divorce, says Sockel-Stone. They also might have
financial commitments, such as alimony, that could be difficult
to meet without a prenup. Also, older couples who want to make
sure their estate goes to their children and not a divorced
spouse.
USE A PRENUP TO DISCUSS FINANCES
You may not need a prenup, but you may want one, anyway.
Patricia Snyder, 33, is an office administrator in Woodland
Hills, California, and her husband is a full-time micro-biology
student who also waits tables. She decided she wanted a prenup
while working for a divorce attorney.
"I've seen some crazy divorces," says Snyder, offering up an
example of a guy who left his wife of 25 years, with 12 children
and hundreds of thousands of tax debt, got a facelift, a penile
implant and then left the country.
But the divorces that really resonated were those in which
husbands felt that their stay-at-home wife didn't have a real
job and thus hadn't contributed monetarily to the family.
Working out a prenup meant not just devising financial
parameters - their pre-marital assets are their own, Snyder
says, as are their own family heirlooms - but it forced her and
her future husband to discuss what they each wanted out of their
marriage. They also put in the prenup that they would seek out
counseling before ever splitting up.
"That's why I think the prenup conversation is so
important," Snyder says. "It gets couples talking about their
marriage expectations and their financial expectations before
the wedding, instead of afterwards when they're kind of already
trapped."
(Editing by Lauren Young and Chizu Nomiyama)