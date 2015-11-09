(Adds comments from Marriott Asia-Pacific head, data on Chinese
travellers)
* Marriott signs second Alibaba deal in as many months
* APAC head Craig Smith sees "land grab" for Chinese
travellers
* Outbound Chinese travellers to hit 200 mln by decade-end
-CLSA
By Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, Nov 9 U.S.-based hotel chain Marriott
International Inc and Alibaba Group's online
travel booking platform announced a tie-up on Monday, joining a
flurry of rivals expanding their presence in China to cater to
the country's growing upper-middle class.
China's economy is forecast to slow to roughly 6.5 percent
growth in coming years, but companies such as Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd promise direct
access to the country's middle class and what Marriott Asia
Pacific head Craig Smith is calling a "land grab" for Chinese
travellers.
"People talk about China slowing down but there is a growing
middle class and that creates opportunities for companies like
us," Smith said. "It is the most important market for us outside
of the United States and it will continue to be."
China's growing middle class is boosting domestic and
outbound travel and sparking a spate of travel-related deals.
Marriott's deal announced on Monday is a commission-based
tie-up with Alitrip that allows customers to book rooms with
their mobile phones. It follows a September deal with an Alibaba
affiliate allowing Marriott customers to settle their bills with
Alipay, a Paypal-like payments service.
Smith declined to say how much the hotel chain will save on
Alitrip bookings compared with online travel agents such as
Expedia Inc, but said Alitrip is "a very lucrative
channel".
The number of outbound Chinese tourists is expected to
double to 200 million by the end of this decade, according to a
study by Hong Kong-based brokerage CLSA. The study forecast
domestic tourism would decline slightly in the coming years, but
it is still booming.
China's National Bureau of Statistics showed a rise of 72
percent in domestic tourism in the five years to 2013, the most
recent data available. Earnings from domestic tourism rose even
more dramatically during that period, up 158 percent to 2.6
trillion yuan ($409 billion).
Marriott is not alone in trying to take advantage of online
platforms to capitalize on Chinese travellers.
In August, Chinese vacation rental company Tujia raised $300
million to expand its business overseas and Chinese developer
Fantasia Holdings Group launched its own vacation
rental business similar to Airbnb Inc and HomeAway Inc.
Airbnb, which said the number of outbound Chinese travellers
using its service grew 700 percent in the past year, said it was
partnering with China Broadband Capital and Sequoia China to
build its China business.
($1 = 6.3592 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)