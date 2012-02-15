* Q4 reported EPS 41 cts, 46 cts on adjusted basis
* RevPar seen rising 5-7 pct in 2012
Feb 15 Hotelier Marriott International Inc
reported a lower quarterly profit, but raised the lower
end of its 2012 forecast for a key industry revenue metric.
Net income was $141 million, or 41 cents a diluted share, in
the fourth quarter, compared with $173 million, or 46 cents a
share, a year earlier, Marriott said on Wednesday. There was a
lower share count in the latest period.
Adjusted for items tied to the company's timeshare spinoff
last year, profit was 46 cents a share, the company said.
Revenue rose 1 percent to nearly $3.7 billion.
The company, whose brands include Ritz-Carlton, Residence
Inn and Courtyard by Marriott, expects systemwide revenue per
available room, which multiplies the occupancy rate by the room
rate, to rise 5 percent to 7 percent this year, compared with a
prior view of 3 percent to 7 percent growth.