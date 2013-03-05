BERLIN, March 5 Hotels company Marriott
International has teamed up with Ikea's real
estate arm to launch a new European hotel chain designed to
attract younger travellers seeking style on a budget.
Cool and contemporary budget hotels such as Motel One, B&B
Hotels and CitizenM are springing up all over Europe to meet
demand from people who are keen to get away from it all despite
squeezed leisure budgets.
Marriott said that the economy tier in Europe represents
nearly half of total room supply, but that there is space in the
market for a branded chain.
"We see a huge opportunity to expand our market share in
Europe with Moxy Hotels," Marriott's European head Amy McPherson
said in a statement.
The first Moxy hotel is expected to open in Milan in early
2014 and Marriott said it was aiming for 150 of the hotels in
Europe over the next 10 years in countries from Britain to
Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.
Rooms at Moxy hotels will all feature flat-screen TVs, USB
ports next to wall sockets and floor-to-ceiling wall art
representing the local city.
Marriott Chief Executive Arne Sorenson said that the rooms
are designed to appeal to people "with a younger sensibility,
for whom contemporary style is paramount".
Inter Hospitality, a subsidiary of Ikea parent Inter Ikea,
will be the initial developer and owner of the first Moxy
Hotels, while Nordic Hospitality will be the first franchisee to
operate the brand, Marriott said on Tuesday.
Inter Hospitality, which has been keen to expand in the
budget hotels sector, said that it wants to secure 50 sites over
the next five years, mainly in Germany, Britain, Italy, the
Netherlands, Belgium and Austria.
Marriott made the announcement at the IHIF hotels fair in
Berlin.