CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
JOHANNESBURG Oct 5 Marriott International plans to spend 3 billion rand ($218.14 million) on hotels in South Africa, it said on Wednesday.
Marriott, which last month won the final clearance to buy rival Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc, said in a press invitation it will provide details at a news conference on Thursday.
The owner of up-market hotel chains such the Ritz Carlton and Sheraton already runs one of Africa's biggest hotel brands, Protea, which it acquired in 2014. ($1 = 13.7528 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.