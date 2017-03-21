March 21 Marriott International Inc said
on Tuesday it planned to add up to 300,000 rooms worldwide by
2019, as part of a three-year growth plan, ahead of the No. 1
hotel chain's investor day.
The owner of Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis luxury hotel brands
said it would earn $675 million in stabilized fees from hotel
rooms added to its system.
Earlier this month, Marriott said it would speed up
expansion of its Starwood brand in Europe by 2020.
Marriott bought Starwood for about $12.41 billion in
September, adding names such as Sheraton, W and Aloft to create
the world's largest hotel chain with more than 6,000 properties
in 122 countries.
The hotel chain said it expects non-property related
franchisee fees, mainly credit card branding fees, to increase
by $100 million by 2019.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Martina D'Couto)