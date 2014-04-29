April 29 Marriott International Inc, the operator of the Ritz-Carlton and Renaissance hotel chains, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher room rates and occupancy in North America.

The company's net income rose to $172 million, or 57 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $136 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $3.29 billion.