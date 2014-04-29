UPDATE 1-Baidu's weak forecast sends shares down
April 27 Chinese internet company Baidu Inc forecast current-quarter revenue largely below estimates, sending its U.S.-listed shares down about 6 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
April 29 Marriott International Inc, the operator of the Ritz-Carlton and Renaissance hotel chains, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher room rates and occupancy in North America.
The company's net income rose to $172 million, or 57 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $136 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $3.29 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 27 Google parent Alphabet Inc posted a surge in profit on Thursday, underscoring that despite concerns about an advertiser revolt on YouTube, the popular video streaming site remains the engine of its growth.