Feb 17 Hotel chain Marriott International Inc reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher room rates in North America.

Net income rose to $202 million, or 77 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $197 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.71 billion from $3.56 billion last year. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)