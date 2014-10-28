* Estimates full-year earnings of $2.48-$2.52 per share
* Third-quarter profit beats expectations
* Lower exposure than Starwood to Ebola concern, dollar
strength
* Shares rise 4 pct in extended trading
By Ankit Ajmera
Oct 28 Marriott International Inc raised
its profit forecast for the year as more business travelers and
tourists pay higher rates to stay at its hotels in North
America.
Marriott's shares rose 4 percent to $74.88 in extended
trading after the company, owner of the Ritz-Carlton and
Renaissance chains, also posted a better-than-expected 20
percent rise in quarterly profit.
With a greater percentage of its hotels in North America
than Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, Marriott
was less affected by the strong dollar and Ebola concerns that
dragged on its rival's full-year guidance.
"With the addition of greater corporate and leisure demand,
room rates surged to record levels in many North American
markets," Marriott Chief Executive Arne Sorenson said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The company, which also owns the Marriott and Autograph
Collection hotel brands, said it expected earnings per share to
be in a range of $2.48 to $2.52 for the year to Dec. 31, up from
its previous forecast of $2.40 to $2.51.
For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, Marriott's average
daily room rate in North America rose 5 percent to $142.52.
North American comparable systemwide revenue per available room
(RevPAR) rose 8.7 percent.
RevPAR is a metric of hotel health, calculated by
multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy
rate.
Starwood, owner of the Sheraton and Westin brands, reported
results earlier on Tuesday. Its shares fell 5.7 percent after
its full-year profit forecast fell short of Wall Street
estimates.
Starwood reported a fall in RevPAR in Africa, excluding
Egypt, due to travel concerns related to Ebola and a strong
dollar. In Nigeria, its RevPAR fell more than 25 percent.
Almost half of Starwood's properties are outside North
America. Just 23 percent of Marriott's hotel rooms, in contrast,
were outside the United States as of Dec. 31.
Sorenson said Marriott's occupancy in North America was "an
extraordinary 77.6 percent" in the third quarter.
Marriott's net income rose to $192 million, or 65 cents per
share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $160 million, or 52
cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 9.5 percent to $3.46 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 62 cents per
share on revenue of $3.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Up to Tuesday's close, Marriott's shares had risen about 46
percent this year.
(Editing by Maju Samuel and Robin Paxton)