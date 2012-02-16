Feb 15 Mars Inc, the maker of Snickers and
Twix candy bars, will stop selling chocolate products with more
than 250 calories in them by the end of next year, a spokeswoman
said on Wednesday.
The McClean, Virginia-based company, which also makes M&Ms
and Skittles candies and Juicy Fruit chewing gum, said the goal
is part of an ongoing effort to improve the nutritional value of
its products and to sell them in a responsible way.
The new calorie limit target means fans of the 540-calorie
king-size Snickers bar might want to enjoy the big bar while
they can. Come 2014, it's going to be gone, part of what Mars
says is a broader push for responsible snacking.
In 2007, the privately held company said it would stop
buying advertising time or space if more than a quarter of the
audience was likely to be under 12 years old.
Mars has also said it will reduce sodium levels in all its
products 25 percent by 2015.
Spokeswoman Marlene Machut said the plan to stop shipping
any chocolate product that exceeded 250 calories per portion by
the end of 2013 - a target first announced last fall - was part
of Mars' "broad-based commitment to health and nutrition."
Several media organizations, including National Public
Radio, reported on the chocolate bar down-sizing this week.
Mars is one of the world's leading food manufacturers. In
addition to candy, it makes Uncle Ben's rice and Dove ice cream
bars as well as Pedigree and Whiskas brand pet food.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Daniel Trotta and
Todd Eastham)