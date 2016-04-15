LONDON, April 15 Mars Food plans to label some
of its Dolmio pasta sauces, macaroni cheese and other products
as fit for consumption only once a week due to high levels of
salt, sugar or fat.
The scheme is part of a larger initiative by the privately
held U.S. food company to encourage healthier eating at a time
when large food multinationals, or Big Food, are coming under
increasing pressure from public health advocates and regulators
struggling to fight a growing obesity epidemic.
The plan, however, does not extend to Mars' chocolate or
sweets businesses, whose brands include M&M's, Snickers and
Starburst.
Products that are particularly high in salt, sugar or fat,
including Dolmio lasagne meal kits and lasagne sauces, will come
with a label advising "occasional" consumption, meaning once a
week. However, the company said most of its products in the UK
would still be for consumption everyday. It did not give details
for other countries but plans to introduce the labelling in all
markets where those products are sold.
Nearly all packaged food makers are reformulating products
as they try to keep up with changing tastes of increasingly
health-conscious consumers.
Mars Food, which also produces Uncle Ben's rice, said it
plans to post on its website within the next few months a list
of "occasional" products, and "everyday" products, including
ones to be reformulated over the next five years to reduce
sodium, sugar or fat.
It has also set targets to reduce sodium and sugar in some
products and boost the use of whole grains and vegetables.
Some countries including Britain, France and Mexico have
announced levies on sugar-sweetened drinks, while others are
considering them.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Susan
Fenton)