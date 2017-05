LONDON Feb 23 U.S. chocolate company Mars Inc is recalling candy bars and other items in 55 countries after plastic was found in one of its products, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company said it recalled some Mars and Snickers bars in Germany due to bits of plastic being found in one product.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London)