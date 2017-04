Reuters Market Eye - Component suppliers to India's mission to Mars in focus, investors say.

The Mars Orbiter Mission successfully entered the red planet's orbit on Wednesday.

A successful landing could further boost shares in companies, investors add.

India launched its first spacecraft to Mars on Nov. 5.

Since then, Walchandnagar Industries (WALC.NS) gained 79.6 percent as of Tuesday.

Centum Electronics (CENT.NS) is up nearly three-fold.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)