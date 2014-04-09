BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
April 9 Confectionery company Mars Inc said it will buy Procter & Gamble Co's pet food brands Iams, Eukanuba and Natura for $2.9 billion in major markets to beef up its pet food business.
Mars will buy the rights to the three brands in North America, Latin America and other regions excluding Europe. The regions included in the deal account for about 80 percent of P&G Pet Care's global sales, the companies said in a statement.
Mars' Petcare business includes brands such as Pedigree, Whiska, Banfield and Royal Canin. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year