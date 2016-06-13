(Repeats to more subscribers)
RABAT, June 13 Morocco is planning to sell a 40
percent stake in state-owned port operator Marsa Maroc
via an initial public offering (IPO) on the
Casablanca stock exchange, bourse regulator AMMC said on Monday.
Marsa Maroc was established in 2006 and manages terminals at
nine Moroccan ports and provides logistic services. The port
operator has said it is seeking funds for expansion as it plans
to bid for two other terminals at Casablanca Port and is looking
for opportunities elsewhere in North and West Africa.
The offering would be the first IPO this year in Morocco and
the first ever for a privatisation. It could help revive
Casablanca's stock market, which has suffered from the knock-on
effects of the euro zone crisis and a lack of foreign investors.
Morocco's stock market was downgraded to "frontier" status
by index provider MSCI in 2013, due to a lack of liquidity.
The Finance ministry has hired Moroccan bank Attijariwafa
bank for the offering expected from June 20 to June 30 involving
40 percent of Marsa's shares, the regulator's statement said.
AMMC said it had approved the issue from which the
government is expected to raise between 1.9 billion dirhams and
1.94 billion dirhams ($200.8 million). The company will sell
29.36 million shares at 65 dirhams each.
Marsa Maroc had more than 2,000 employees and annual revenue
of 2.17 billion dirhams in 2015, company data showed.
The government launched a tender seeking advisors for
selling part of Marsa Maroc in 2011 but then dropped the idea
without any explanation.
($1 = 9.6610 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by David Clarke)