BRIEF-Biotest opens sixth plasma collection centre in Hungary
* Opens sixth plasma collection centre in Hungary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 10 Marseille Kliniken AG : * Says decided to terminate the listing of company's stock on the Open Market
from August 11, 2014 * Says delisting due to less predictable and non-transparent policy framework
for private providers of care services * Says after delisting it will establish a platform for buyers and sellers of
shares * Source text for Eikon [r.reuters.com/puf99v] * Further company coverage
* Opens sixth plasma collection centre in Hungary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 19 Xi'an Qujiang Cultural Tourism Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/OPkpXU Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)