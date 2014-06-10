June 10 Marseille Kliniken AG : * Says decided to terminate the listing of company's stock on the Open Market

from August 11, 2014 * Says delisting due to less predictable and non-transparent policy framework

for private providers of care services * Says after delisting it will establish a platform for buyers and sellers of

shares