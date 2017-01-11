BRIEF-Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes
* Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes and consent solicitation from certain note holders
Jan 11 Consultancy firm Mercer, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, said Andy Stevenson has joined Mercer Jelf Financial Planning as a regional leader.
Based in Bath, Stevenson will be responsible for growth of the financial planning business across the south of the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
May 30 Jana Partners nominated former Kellogg Co executive, and health policy consultant Celeste Clark to Whole Foods Market Inc's board, as the activist shareholder pushes the company to boost profits and its sagging stock.