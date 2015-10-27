Oct 27 Consultancy firm Mercer, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc said it hired 16 members to its Defined Contribution (DC) & Savings team in UK to meet client demand.

The hires include Stephen Budge, who joins from KPMG , where he was head of DC investment in tax and pensions. Budge joins as a principal in Mercer's London team.

Tejas Patel rejoins Mercer's Birmingham office from KPMG, to lead DC investments in the Midlands.

Other hires include Peter Carey as DC product developer, Aon Hewitt's Mark Bloodworth as DC sales consultant. Mercer said Leila Samara also joins from Barclays Plc. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)