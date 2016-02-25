Feb 25 Insurance broker Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, said it named Will Thomas-Ferrand as strategy and operations leader for EMEA and APAC regions, effective immediately.

Thomas-Ferrand relocates to the United Kingdom from Marsh's operations in Malta.

Stephen Portelli will succeed Thomas-Ferrand as head of office in Malta.