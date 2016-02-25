BRIEF-Regeneron, Sanofi RA drug wins FDA nod; co's price it at $39,000/patient/yr
* Regeneron and sanofi announce fda approval of kevzara® (sarilumab) for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients
Feb 25 Insurance broker Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, said it named Will Thomas-Ferrand as strategy and operations leader for EMEA and APAC regions, effective immediately.
Thomas-Ferrand relocates to the United Kingdom from Marsh's operations in Malta.
Stephen Portelli will succeed Thomas-Ferrand as head of office in Malta. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
