Oct 12 Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Companies, named Ailsa King as chief client officer, UK & Ireland.

King joins from Willis Towers Watson Plc, where she worked for 25 years, most recently as the head of UK client and business development.

Marsh said on Wednesday that King's employment is expected to start in the second quarter of 2017. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)