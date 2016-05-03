May 3 Insurance broker Marsh, a unit of Marsh &
McLennan Cos Inc, said David Fuhrman is joining the firm
to lead its operations in the western region of the United
States, effective immediately.
Previously, Fuhrman was Willis Tower Watson's national
partner for the California region.
Fuhrman will be based in Los Angeles and report to Rob
Bentley, president of Marsh's U.S. and Canada division.
Marsh also said John Fuhrman is joining the firm effective
immediately to lead its Pacific South Partnership.
He was most recently a managing director with responsibility
for Willis' Orange County, California operations.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)