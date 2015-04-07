BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.3 billion multifamily K-deal, K-064
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $1.3 billion in K certificates, which are expected to settle on or about May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Insurance broking and risk management company Marsh, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co , appointed Sally Williams to its board as director of risk and governance.
Williams joins Marsh from National Australia Bank (NAB) Group, where she was head of risk at the London branch and a board member of NAB Europe Ltd.
She replaces John Nicholson, who retired from Marsh earlier this month. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)
* Wells Fargo & Co says Director Ronald Sargent reports open market purchase of 9,050 shares of co's common stock at $55.15 per share on may 5 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pJy1IY Further company coverage: