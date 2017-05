Sept 18 Marsh, an insurance broking and risk management firm, named Thomas Fuhrman as managing director for cyber security consulting at its Marsh Risk Consulting (MRC) business.

Marsh, which is also a unit of insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos, said Fuhrman joins from specialized cyber security consultancy firm Delta Risk.

Fuhrman, who will be based in Washington DC, holds a patent for an automatic digital information acquisition system. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)