* Revenue for 4 months ended April 30 falls 3 pct
* Says excessive rain in April reduced sales by 5 mln stg
* Cautious about short term outlook
May 15 Landscaping materials company Marshalls
Plc's sales for the four months ended April 30 fell 3
percent as a result of excessive rain in April and the company
said it was cautious about the short term outlook.
The maker of stone and concrete products for landscape
gardening, driveways and hard standings, said after a
satisfactory first quarter, sales did not show their usual post
Easter uplift.
"Working conditions in April were disappointing, hampering
sales and obscuring underlying market trends," the company said
in a statement.
The Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, UK-based company said 138
mm of rainfall in April against 14 mm in the month last year,
weighed on the company's sales and reduced them by 5 million
pounds in the month compared with a year ago.
Marshalls, which generates 97 percent of sales within the
UK, said the Construction Products Association forecast a small
reduction in UK market volumes in 2012 which has made the
company cautious about the short term outlook.
Revenue from the public sector and commercial-end markets,
which represent approximately 64 percent of Marshalls' revenue,
was flat at last year's levels.
Sales to the domestic end market were particularly hit by
the bad weather and were lower by 8 per cent compared with the
prior year, the company said in a statement.
The company, however, said a survey of domestic installers
at the end of April revealed a higher backlog of demand with
order books of 7.5 weeks compared with 7.1 weeks last year.
((monika.shinghal@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542
1810; outside UK +91 80 4135 6102; Reuters Messaging:
monika.shinghal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net