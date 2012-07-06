* H1 rev 167 mln stg vs 177 mln stg last yr
* To record 7 mln stg one-time charge related to
restructuring
* To post separate 12 mln stg charge related to asset
impairments, asset write downs
July 6 Marshalls Plc's said its
first-half revenue fell 5 percent, hurt by the excessive rain
Britain faced in the second quarter, and the landscaping
materials company said it planned to restructure its operations
and cut costs.
Revenue was 167 million pounds ($260.15 million) for the six
months ended June 30, down from 177 million pounds a year
earlier. The weather lowered second-quarter sales by about 10
million pounds.
Britain faced extreme weather over the past few months with
record rainfall in April and June.
Sales to the domestic end market, for which the quarter was
an important trading period, declined 14 percent, Marshalls
said.
The company, which makes stone and concrete products for
landscape gardening, driveways and hard standings, said it
planned to cut expenses and inventories to preserve cash and
reduce the impact of lower sales, which would result in a
one-off cash charge of 7 million pounds.
Marshalls also said it would record a separate 12 million
pounds charge related to asset impairments and asset write
downs.
The company will report its half-year result on August 31.