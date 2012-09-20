Sept 20 Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc said its 65-year-old Chief Executive Brian Duperreault will retire at the end of the year and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Glaser will take over as the CEO.

Before taking over as COO, Glaser was the chairman and chief executive of Marsh Inc, the insurance broker's risk and insurance services unit.

Marsh & McLennan shares fell marginally to $34.21 in extended trading on Thursday. They had closed at $34.37 on the New York Stock Exchange.