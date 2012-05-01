EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Q1 adj EPS $0.63 vs est $0.61
* Q1 rev up 6 pct to $3.05 bln
* Q1 rev at Marsh up 8 pct to $1.4 bln
May 1 Marsh & McLennan Co Inc, the world's second-largest insurance broker, beat profit estimates for the fourth successive quarter as its core insurance business benefitted from improved pricing trends.
Brokers like Marsh & McLennan have benefited as insurers could increase their rates after incurring higher catastrophe losses last year.
Revenue at Marsh, the company's main insurance business, grew 8 percent to $1.4 billion, while revenue from consulting was up 4 percent at $1.3 billion.
The company provides management consulting, human resource consulting and outsourcing and risk and reinsurance intermediary services.
January-March net income rose to $347 million, or 64 cents per share, from $325 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 63 cents per share.
Analysts had expected 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased 6 percent to $3.05 billion, edging past analyst estimates of $3.04 billion.
The company took a minority stake in Bermuda-based insurance asset manager Juniperus Capital, which specializes in catastrophe bonds and other capital markets insurance products, last week.
Shares of the company closed at $33.45 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
