March 30 Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, a professional services firm, said Robert Easton had joined the company as chief compliance officer of its risk and insurance services segment.

Easton, who is based in New York, was most recently senior vice president and chief compliance officer of ratings and analytics provider McGraw Hill Financial Inc. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)