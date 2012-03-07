March 7 Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc on Wednesday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MARSH & MCLENNAN AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.3 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.904 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.32 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/12/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 148 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A