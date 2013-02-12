Feb 12 Marsh & McLennan Co Inc's fourth-quarter profit rose 2 percent, helped by growth in its core insurance business.

The insurance broker reported a profit of $259 million, or 47 cents per share, up from $256 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter income from continuing operations rose 8.6 percent to $265 million, or 48 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 52 cents per share.

Total revenue at the company, which provides management consulting, human resource consulting, outsourcing, and risk and reinsurance intermediary services, rose 3 percent to $3 billion.