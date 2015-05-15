Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
* Amsterdam court ruling may influence PPG-Akzo takeover attempt
May 15 Insurance broking and risk management company Marsh, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, named Marcus Porter-Wright as head of its UK Specie division.
Porter-Wright, who has been with Marsh since 2007, will lead a team of 30 specialists.
He succeeds Philip Turner, who is leaving in June to join Lloyd's syndicate Canopius, Marsh said.
Porter-Wright will report to Paul Moody, head of the company's financial and professional practice.
May 12 U.S. energy firms added oil rigs for a 17th week in a row, extending a 12-month drilling recovery that is expected to help boost crude production in the United States to a record high next year. Drillers added nine oil rigs in the week to May 12, bringing the total count up to 712, the most April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. While that is more than double the same week a year ago when there were only 318