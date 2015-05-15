May 15 Insurance broking and risk management company Marsh, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, named Marcus Porter-Wright as head of its UK Specie division.

Porter-Wright, who has been with Marsh since 2007, will lead a team of 30 specialists.

He succeeds Philip Turner, who is leaving in June to join Lloyd's syndicate Canopius, Marsh said.

Porter-Wright will report to Paul Moody, head of the company's financial and professional practice.

(Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)