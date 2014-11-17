UPDATE 2-Qualcomm results beat help allay worries over Apple dispute
* Shares rise 2.4 pct aftermarket (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 17 Marsoft SA :
* Said on Saturday it reported Q3 revenue of 453,080 zlotys versus 439,624 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss was 4,790 zlotys versus a loss of 48,812 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 24,919 zlotys versus a loss of 54,169 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Shares rise 2.4 pct aftermarket (Adds details, updates shares)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Tesla Inc and the former head of its Autopilot program have settled a lawsuit brought by the electric vehicle maker in January, the parties said on Wednesday, in a deal that prevents the former executive from recruiting Tesla employees for a year.