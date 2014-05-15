BRIEF-Zemaitijos decides to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate EUR 0.10 of dividends to one share.
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
LONDON May 15 Marston's Plc
* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 9.4 percent to 29 million stg
* Interim dividend up 4.3 percent to 2.4 penceper share
* Destination and premium: like-for-like sales up 5.7%, operating profit up 18.2%.
* On target for at least 27 new pubs this financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
April 18 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd