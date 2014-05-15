LONDON May 15 Marston's Plc

* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 9.4 percent to 29 million stg

* Interim dividend up 4.3 percent to 2.4 penceper share

* Destination and premium: like-for-like sales up 5.7%, operating profit up 18.2%.

* On target for at least 27 new pubs this financial year