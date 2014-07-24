BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store plans medical service industrial buyout fund with partners
Jan 24 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. :
LONDON, July 24 Marston's Plc
* Have continued to make good progress in line with our expectations
* Destination and premium, like-for-like sales for 41 week period were 4.1% ahead of last year
* Averns, like-for-like sales for 41 week period were 3.0% ahead of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
Jan 24 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co's stake in Shenzhen-based auto firm to be lowered to 38.4 percent from 48 percent due to external investment
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)