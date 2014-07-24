LONDON, July 24 Marston's Plc

* Have continued to make good progress in line with our expectations

* Destination and premium, like-for-like sales for 41 week period were 4.1% ahead of last year

* Averns, like-for-like sales for 41 week period were 3.0% ahead of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)