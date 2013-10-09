LONDON Oct 9 Sunny summer weather in Britain boosted pub chain Marston's second half revenues after poor weather at the start of the year hit profits.

Marston's, home to the Pitcher & Piano bars, on Wednesday said like-for-like sales in destination and premium pubs were 2.2 percent up in the year to October 5, boosted by a 3.7 percent uplift in food sales. Drinks sales dipped 0.2 percent, however.

This was against a weaker 2012, when the April to June period was the wettest since records began, dampening alcohol sales at Marston's and its rivals in the sector.

The pub groups said underlying sales over the last 11 weeks had grown 2.6 percent and that it expects operating margins to be "slightly ahead" of last year.

The firm's pretax profit fell 18 percent in the first six months of its financial year.

Marston's said managed and franchised pubs within its taverns division had improved over the year but that the performance of tenanted pubs remained subdued.

Pubs disposals are likely to increase in 2013/14, said the company, which sold 130 pubs last year, generating around 50 million pounds ($80.5 million), more than it had initially expected. It hopes to make up to 70 million pounds from pub sales next year and accelerate its new-build programme.

"Marston's earnings quality is improving," said Numis analyst Douglas Jack, who added that its "medium to long term growth prospects should be improved by the decision to accelerate the pace of tenanted pub disposals and new build expansion."

Shares in the company, which have fallen 5 percent in the last three months, closed at 140.4 pence on Tuesday, valuing it at around 807 million pounds.