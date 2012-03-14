* Expects consumer backdrop to remain weak in 2012
* Like-for-like sales for 23-week period 3.5 pct ahead of
last year
* Says profitability is in-line-with its expectations
March 14 - British pubs and breweries operator
Marston's Plc said profit during the first half of
fiscal 2012 remained in line with its expectations as cost
conscious consumers sought value deals.
The company, which expects consumer sentiment to remain weak
in 2012, said business would likely pick up in June during the
football tournament, Euro 2012, and the diamond jubilee
celebrations of the Queen's coronation.
Sales at its managed pubs open more than a year rose 3.5
percent in the 23-week period to March 10. The company owns
about 2,150 outlets, including tenanted and franchised pubs.
Sales during the period were broadly flat as strong volumes
reported during the Christmas and New Year were offset by heavy
snowfall last month that kept Britons from dining and drinking
at pubs.
Food sales grew 3.9 percent, while drink sales grew 3.4
percent, said the Wolverhampton, West Midlands-based company.
Underlying profit from its tenanted and franchised pubs
division was estimated to be 3 percent higher.
Marston's, whose rivals include Mitchells & Butlers,
Greene King and JD Wetherspoon, said sales of
its own-brewed beer, which includes Pedigree and Hobgoblin beer,
were up 2 percent.