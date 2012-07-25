* Like-for-like Q3 sales up 2.2 pct
* National celebrations limit negative impact of poor
weather
LONDON, July 25 The Queen's Diamond Jubilee
holiday and other festivities boosted sales growth at British
pub firm Marston's, the company said on Wednesday, as
it reported a 2.2 percent rise in third-quarter sales at its
managed pubs.
Marston's, which has around 2,150 pubs, said its performance
was in line with expectations and "satisfactory", despite the
recent rain, which has weighed on sales.
The April to June period has been the wettest since records
began, dampening sales in shops.
"In recent weeks we have achieved sales growth despite the
poor weather, helped by key trading events including the Jubilee
weekend, Euro 2012 and Father's Day," said Ralph Findlay,
Marston's chief executive officer.
"By the end of this financial year we will have built around
60 new pub-restaurants in three years, and we have a clear site
pipeline for future development," he said.
Marston's, which also runs five breweries, said operating
profit at its tenanted and franchised pubs was 3.2% ahead of
last year.
Shares in Marston's, which have risen more than 17 percent
since the start of the 2012, closed at 108 pence on Tuesday,
valuing the business at around 616 million pounds ($956
million).